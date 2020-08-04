Occie Brisco
Clarks Hill, SC—Mrs. Occie W. Brisco entered into rest August 2, 2020 at Pruitt Healthcare-Augusta. Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Laura Grove Baptist Church. Mask and Social Distancing will be practiced. Survivors are her husband: Sam W. Brisco; three daughters: Annie Coleman, Angela Lowler, and Jacqueline Brisco; one stepdaughter: Willetta Houston; four sons: Marion (Louise) Brisco, Willie A. Brisco, Rev. Russell (Tynish) Brisco, and Jesse Brisco, Jr.; four sisters: Ozella Baston, Addie Hamilton, Beatrice Jackson, and Bertha (George) Luke; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Ave, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
