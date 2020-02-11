Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Ocie Davis
Ocie B. Davis Obituary
Ocie B. Davis
Las Vegas, Nevada—Ms. Ocie B. Davis entered into rest on January 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. T. C. Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden, Survivors are her son, Kenneth W. Lewis Sr.; brother, Jerry (Marie) Lewis Jr.; aunt, Rozell Germany; grandchildren, Kristen Simmons, LaShanda Hall, Kelli Davis, Dominique Ferrell, LeAnna Hall, Kenneth Lewis Jr., Jasmine Lewis, Melinda Lewis, Kenneth Lewis III; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/12/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
