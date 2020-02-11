|
Ocie B. Davis
Las Vegas, Nevada—Ms. Ocie B. Davis entered into rest on January 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. T. C. Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden, Survivors are her son, Kenneth W. Lewis Sr.; brother, Jerry (Marie) Lewis Jr.; aunt, Rozell Germany; grandchildren, Kristen Simmons, LaShanda Hall, Kelli Davis, Dominique Ferrell, LeAnna Hall, Kenneth Lewis Jr., Jasmine Lewis, Melinda Lewis, Kenneth Lewis III; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/12/2020
