C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:30 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Gibson Memorial Chapel
Odessa Taylor


1947 - 2019
Odessa Taylor Obituary
Odessa Taylor
Atlanta, GA—Ms. Odessa Taylor was born to the late Arthur Hammond and Robbie Johnson in Columbia County, GA on 28 March 1947. She departed this life on Saturday, August, 24, 2019 at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA surrounded by family. She leaves behind three sons, Richard (Samantha) Hammond, Tacoma, WA, Reginald (VeeAnder) Carr of Snellville, GA and Mario Taylor of Augusta, GA, 9 siblings, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 4:30 PM at the C.A. Reid Sr. Gibson Memorial Chapel.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 30, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
