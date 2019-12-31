|
Ofelia Burgos Gapuzan
Augusta, GA—Ofelia Burgos Gapuzan, 70, loving mother and wife, entered into rest on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Mrs. Gapuzan was a devoted Catholic in her faith. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Gapuzan took pride in her occupation as a nurse for over 25 years.
Mrs. Gapuzan is preceded in death by her husband, Froilan Gapuzan; and her son, Joy Anthony Gapuzan. She is survived by her sons, Jann (Jennifer) Gapuzan and Jay Paul Gapuzan; her daughter Joanne Lockamy (Travis); and grandchildren, David, Michael, Samuel, Nathaniel, Emma, Frederick, George, James, Jasmine, and Jonathan.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church at 1pm. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2607 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020