|
|
Oki Ja Gamblin
Augusta, GA—Oki Ja Gamblin, 79, wife of the late Herschel William Gamblin, Jr., entered into rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend Charlie DeLoach officiating.
Mrs. Gamblin, a native of Seoul, Korea, had lived in the Augusta area for the past fifty years and was a retired seamstress with J.B. White for 35 years.. She loved to play bingo and was a longtime member of Bayvale Baptist Church. She was the best mother who lived for her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Billy J. Gamblin (Denise), Kenneth D. Gamblin (Cheryl), Judi Tiller Hopkins (Travis) Hopkins, and Jackie Johnson (Richard M.); her grandchildren, Christopher W. Gamblin, Patrick R. Gamblin, Kenneth D. Gamblin, Jr., Luke J. Gamblin, Kyle Christian Tiller, Mary V. Suggs, and Justin R. Johnson; her great grandchildren, Dallas O. Suggs, Amelia Lea Suggs and Brinsyn Reis Tiller.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/11/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020