Mrs. Ola Belle Thomas
Concord, NC— Ola Belle Poole Thomas, 88, of Concord NC, formerly of Beech Island, SC, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
Ola was born May 23, 1931 in Wilkes County, GA, to the late Hosea and Minnie Poole. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy V. Thomas; son, Larry V. Thomas; daughter-in-law, Cindy Thomas, grandson, Corey V. Thomas; sister, Bernice Evans; and brothers, George Poole and Roy Poole.
She moved with her family to Baxley, GA, where she graduated from Baxley HS. She was a member of the 1947 Baxley Women's State Basketball Championship team. On February 25, 1949, she married Troy V. Thomas in Baxley, GA. They moved to Beech Island in 1951. She owned and operated Thomas Beauty Shop on Old Jackson Hwy from 1956 until 1992. She was a longtime member of the Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island and also the Beech Island Garden Club. Ola was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara T. (Ed) Anderson of Concord, NC; brother, John (Shirley) Poole of Columbia, SC; sister, Lutrelle Brown of Lewisville, NC; grandchildren, Krista (Spencer) Volzke of Omaha, NE, Erik (Kari) Anderson of Harrisburg, NC and Crystal Durden of North Augusta, SC; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ola will be laid to rest during a private committal at Historic First Baptist Church, Beech Island, SC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ola's memory to Historic First Baptist Church, 170 Church Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842 or a .
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Thomas family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/31/20
