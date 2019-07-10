|
|
Mr. Oliver Fred Garner, 69, entered into rest July 8, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
Mr. Garner was a native of Warren County, Georgia and a 1967 graduate of Warren County High School. He lived in Camak, GA for many years serving the people of Warren County as the Director of EMS, an EMT, Fireman, Deputy Coroner, and as a former Mayor of Camak. He was also a former member of the McDuffie Civil Defense and served as Trustee of the Appling Fire Department. He also worked as a supervisor for Georgia Iron Works and as a Woodmen of the World Insurance Representative. Mr. Garner retired from Doctors Hospital as an Occupational Health Professional. He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #11 in Warrenton, the Cleopatra Chapter #241 Order of the Eastern Star, the Old Frontier Advisory Board, the Cowboy Church and a member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Tiller Garner; mother, Mary Agnes Garner of Appling, GA; sons, Andy Garner (Ashley) of Appling, GA and Michael P. Garner (Shawnna) of Thomson, GA; daughter, Marlee G. Rodgers (Josh) of Dearing, GA; brothers, Forrest Lee Garner, Jr. (Mary Jane) of Augusta, GA and Gary Garner (Kathy) of Oxford, NC; and 3 grandchildren, Jonathan Garner, Hannah Garner, and Haley Garner. Mr. Garner was predeceased by his father, Forest Lee Garner, Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Smith and Pastor Dewain French officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #11.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
It is the family's desire that memorial contributions be made to the , 950 W. Fans Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Oliver Fred Garner.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019