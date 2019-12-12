Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
723 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-1885
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver G. Bradshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver G. Bradshaw Obituary
Oliver G. Bradshaw
Augusta, GA—Mr. Oliver G. Bradshaw entered into rest on December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at United House of Prayer, 1269 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA, with Apostle C. Sutton officiating. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. Family will receive friends on today (Friday) at Smith-Peoples Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -