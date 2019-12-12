|
Oliver G. Bradshaw
Augusta, GA—Mr. Oliver G. Bradshaw entered into rest on December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at United House of Prayer, 1269 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA, with Apostle C. Sutton officiating. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. Family will receive friends on today (Friday) at Smith-Peoples Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019