Oliver Walton Owens
Martinez, GA—Oliver Walton Owens, age 81, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The greatest day of his life was in 1962 when he married the girl next door, Carolyn Stevens Owens, who was his bride for 57 years. Oliver was the child of the late Carlisle Beckwith Owens and Marian Cook Owens. Oliver was preceded in death by his beloved brothers, Carlisle B. Owens, Jr., Luther W. Owens and James Clinton (JC) Owens. Oliver is survived by his wife and his two children, Christy Owens Skalak (Victor) and Stevens Beckwith Owens (Susan). He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Owens, Bradley, McLean, Hagen and Jocelyn. Oliver was grateful for the joy his children and grandchildren brought, helping make his life complete.
Oliver was a native and life-long resident of Augusta. He was a graduate of Richmond Academy, Augusta College and the University of Georgia where he earned his BBA with a major in real estate and finance. He served in the Army for three years, spending 13 months in Korea. His career in mortgage banking started in 1964 with Blanchard and Calhoun. Oliver was the co-founder of Prime Lending in Augusta. He previously worked for both NCNB and Bankers First in mortgage banking. He was a founder of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia, serving as President in 1974. He served as President of the Home Builders Association of Metro Augusta in 1975 and remained on the board through the entirety of his life. He has served as the President of the West Lake Property Owners Association and on the Board of Directors. Oliver served as Director of the Augusta Board of Realtors, Vice President of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and served eight years on the Columbia County Planning Commission. He also served as the President of the Seagrove Board of Directors in Wild Dunes, Isle of Palms, SC. He was a two time recipient of the Greater Augusta Homebuilders Association's "Builder of the Year" award, a recipient of the "Jack Bowles Award," and in 2019 was named "Mr. Fall Bash" after 30 years of hosting the event. Oliver enjoyed going to work every day. He considered his employees and customers alike his best friends. He was eternally grateful for their unbelievable loyalty throughout his career and life.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Church of the Holy Comforter with The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Victor Skalak, Bart Chandler, Tom Bird, Milton Avrett, Hugh Hollor, Jody Patton, Charles Harris and Mark Ivey. Honorary pallbearers are Vic Mills, James Kyle, Tomme Ashe, Jimmy Findley, Bill Benjamin, Bob Jarrell, Claude Graybill, Milner Lively, Larry Chambers and Jack Nardahl.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Church of the Holy Comforter Debt Retirement Fund, 473 Furys Ferry Road, Martinez GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/07/2019, 11/08/219, 11/09/2019
