Olivia M. Beam
Augusta, GA—Ms. Olivia Mahan Beam, 75, entered into rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at PruittHealth-Old Capital in Louisville, GA.
Her memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Rowland Ford Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include three sons, Wendell Beam, Shawn Beam, and Jared Beam; two daughters, Laurie Shorter and Patricia Goodwin; twenty one grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jessica Hada.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/23/2020