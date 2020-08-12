1/
Omari S. Hunter
Augusta, GA—Omari S. Hunter, entered into rest Augusta 10, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, Augusta 15, 2020 at Warren Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Albert M. James officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Silver Bluff Road, Aiken.
Mr. Hunter was a 2017 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School. He was a graduate of Andrew College, Cuthbert, GA and was a junior at Columbia International University, Columbia, SC. He attended Second Providence Baptist Church and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Laletta Hunter; two brothers, Latron Hunter and Njike Hunter; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with mask and social distancing.
G. L. Brightharp & sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 13, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
August 12, 2020
Hard to read this. I can remember when I first met you how you had an “old soul” at only 10 years old. Always had a smile on your face and an encouraging word for your teammates. Thank you for the life lessons that I learned from you. You’ve earned your wings. Fly high, look over your family.
Until we met again. Coach Marcus.
Marcus Brinson
Friend
August 11, 2020
Fly high sweetheart you are truly gonna be missed but never forgotten.
Tammy Doyle
Friend
