Omer Pruitt Jr.
Augusta, GA—Omer Walker Pruitt, Jr. passed from this life on September 27, 2019.
Native to Augusta, where he was educated and employed, he followed in the footsteps of his father's WWII service, joining the Army. Among his several metals, Omer (Walker) received the Bronze Star for his meritorious service in combat during Vietnam, surviving close mortar attacks in combat. His military efforts include support during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Upon Honorable Discharge, Walker entered public service in the field of security. He was a faithful and considerate family historian. His artistic works were evidenced in many framings. A significant void will remain in his absence among family and friends grateful for his thoughtfulness and kindness.
Born October 25, 1942, to Omer W. Sr. and Cleo Holland Pruitt, Walker was raised and baptized in Hill Baptist Church where his family worshiped. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sister Barbara P. Bowen.
He is survived by his brother: Johnny Pruitt; his nieces: Leeann and Beth Pruitt; nephew: Brian Pruitt; niece: Deborah Bowen Poffenbarger; nephew: Rev. Greg Bowen; and his brother-in-law: Charles W. Bowen III; as well as many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 2700 Deans Bridge Rd.
Memorial gifts on Walker's behalf may be donated to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 2553, Evans, GA 30809-2553.
The family will receive friends Saturday following the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday October 9, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019