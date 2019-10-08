The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
2700 Deans Bridge Rd.
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
2700 Deans Bridge Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Omer Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Omer Pruitt Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Omer Pruitt Jr. Obituary
Omer Pruitt Jr.
Augusta, GA—Omer Walker Pruitt, Jr. passed from this life on September 27, 2019.
Native to Augusta, where he was educated and employed, he followed in the footsteps of his father's WWII service, joining the Army. Among his several metals, Omer (Walker) received the Bronze Star for his meritorious service in combat during Vietnam, surviving close mortar attacks in combat. His military efforts include support during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Upon Honorable Discharge, Walker entered public service in the field of security. He was a faithful and considerate family historian. His artistic works were evidenced in many framings. A significant void will remain in his absence among family and friends grateful for his thoughtfulness and kindness.
Born October 25, 1942, to Omer W. Sr. and Cleo Holland Pruitt, Walker was raised and baptized in Hill Baptist Church where his family worshiped. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sister Barbara P. Bowen.
He is survived by his brother: Johnny Pruitt; his nieces: Leeann and Beth Pruitt; nephew: Brian Pruitt; niece: Deborah Bowen Poffenbarger; nephew: Rev. Greg Bowen; and his brother-in-law: Charles W. Bowen III; as well as many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 2700 Deans Bridge Rd.
Memorial gifts on Walker's behalf may be donated to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 2553, Evans, GA 30809-2553.
The family will receive friends Saturday following the service.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday October 9, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Omer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now