Opal Tanner Hoard
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Opal Tanner Hoard, 71, beloved wife of George G. Hoard, entered into rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
A celebration of Opal's life will take place at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church with Dr. Mike Cash and Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family encourages the use of facial coverings and asks that social distancing guidelines be respected.
Mrs. Hoard was a native of Dawson County, Georgia. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education at North Georgia College in Dahlonega and a Master's Degree and an Education Specialist Degree from Augusta State University. Mrs. Hoard taught elementary school students for 31 years in Georgia. She taught 2nd grade students for 27 years at Belair Elementary School in Evans, GA. She was a member of Georgia Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of the Gamma Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and while a member she served as President, Treasurer and Parliamentarian. George and Opal have been faithful members of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church and the Pairs & Spares Sunday School class since 1973, where she volunteered as secretary of the church for many years. Opal was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan and use to attend every home game in Athens, GA. Of her many hobbies were cooking, writing, reading and gardening.
Survivors include her husband George of 48 years, three sisters, Mrs. Doris Sims of Austell, GA, Mrs. Joyce Bryson and Mrs. Linda Godfrey both of Dawsonville, GA; three brothers, Kermit Tanner, Floyd Tanner and Marvin Tanner all of Dawsonville, GA plus, several nieces and nephews. Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Eler Tanner of Dawsonville.
The family would like to thank the staff of Marshall Pines Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Southeast Hospice, and Cynthia Mitchell with Inez Thomas' Personal Care Home for the care they gave to Opal during her illness.
Memorial contributions in honor of Opal may be made to, Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Ave., Augusta, GA 30904 or Alzheimer's Association
, 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809.
Please sign the guestbook and send online condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/07/2020