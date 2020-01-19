|
|
Ophelia Risinger
Saluda, SC—Ophelia Harris Sample Risinger, 88, died Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Born in Trenton and a daughter of the late John Harris and India Oglesby Harris, she was first married to the late Sheppard Dewey Sample and then later in life married the late Carl Herbert Risinger. Mrs. Risinger was a homemaker and was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Forrest (Ernest) of Clinton and Brenda Wall (Virgil) of Greenwood, a son, Larry Sample of Anderson, three sisters, Geneva Rhoden (Ben) of Aiken, Pearline Porter (Donald) of Saluda and Judy Blackwell (Luther) of N. Augusta, a brother, Leonard Harris of Warrenville, four grandchildren, Shannon Forrest (Amanda), Melanie Wall, Alex Forrest and Trey Wall and six great-grandchildren, Andrew Forrest, Jacob Forrest, Caleb Forrest, Joshua Forrest, Evan Howard and Alexander Forrest.
Mrs. Risinger was preceded in death by three sisters, Janie Reece, Jo Snipes and Donnie Cook and two brothers, J.P. Harris and Ray Harris.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church with Rev. Lee Cothran officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, c/o Kent or Glenda Rushton, 118 John J. Rushton Rd., Saluda, SC 29138.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 20, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020