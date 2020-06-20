Dr. Ora L. H. Dugar
Augusta, GA—Dr. Ora L. H. Dugar born to the late Lorenzo Lipscum and late Lucy Harrison on September 11, 1948, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, GA.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Bernard Hill, Sr., and two sons, Bernard Hill Jr., and Jonathan Dugar.
She is survived by her husband, Elder Nathaniel Dugar; her daughter, Shawn R. Hill; sons, Micah E. Hill, Mark A. Hill Sr. and Nathan D. Dugar.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Quest Church located at 5001 Gateway Blvd, Grovetown, GA 30813. If you wish to send flowers they may be received at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
