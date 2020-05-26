|
Mrs. Orea Knight Hawkins
Augusta , GA—Mrs. Orea Knight Hawkins, 85, peacefully entered into rest Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas (Madell) Overstreet in McGregor, GA.
Survivors include her two loving and devoted sons, Eugene Knight and Leon (Kathy) Hawkins both of Augusta, six grandsons, Marquette (Sophia) Knight whom she affectionately referred to as "son", Price (Tiese) Knight, Freddie Knight, Frederick Knight, Montrez L. Hawkins, and Johnathan Lord; three granddaughters, Shante (James) Fluker, Devin (Lucan) Knight, and Zenobia S. Brown; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Boulevard, Reverend Dr. Daryl J. Hammond, Sr., presiding and Reverend Larry Fryer, eulogist.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020