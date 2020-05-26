Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Resources
More Obituaries for Orea Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orea Knight Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orea Knight Hawkins Obituary
Mrs. Orea Knight Hawkins
Augusta , GA—Mrs. Orea Knight Hawkins, 85, peacefully entered into rest Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas (Madell) Overstreet in McGregor, GA.
Survivors include her two loving and devoted sons, Eugene Knight and Leon (Kathy) Hawkins both of Augusta, six grandsons, Marquette (Sophia) Knight whom she affectionately referred to as "son", Price (Tiese) Knight, Freddie Knight, Frederick Knight, Montrez L. Hawkins, and Johnathan Lord; three granddaughters, Shante (James) Fluker, Devin (Lucan) Knight, and Zenobia S. Brown; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Boulevard, Reverend Dr. Daryl J. Hammond, Sr., presiding and Reverend Larry Fryer, eulogist.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -