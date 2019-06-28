Home

Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Orian Amarylis Jones "Mollis" Wilson


1931 - 2019
Orian Amarylis Jones "Mollis" Wilson Obituary
Retired Educator, Mrs. Orian Amarylis "Mollis" Jones Wilson, age 88 of 793 Cedar Rock Road, Thomson, GA passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her residence. The Celebration of Life Honoring her loving memory will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Springfield Baptist Church, Thomson, GA; pastor, Rev. F. D. Favors with the Rev. Robert L. Miller, III as the Eulogist and Rev. Peggy Harris as the Presider. The Interment will be in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson, GA. The Repast will be held in the B.R.W. Nutritional Center, Thomson, GA following the burial. On the day of service, the funeral procession will leave the residence at 10:30 a.m. for the service. The initial viewing of the body will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state from 10-11 a.m. at the church for additional public viewing.

SURVIVORS: two devoted daughters, Dr. Chavala L. Wilson of Decatur, GA and the Rev. Dr. Linda (& Dr. Paul) Omondi of Caseyville, IL; three grandchildren, Jaden Brown of Decatur, GA, Barrington Alford of Chandler, AZ and Leron Alford of Atlanta, GA; two great-grandchildren, Nazareth Alford and Taece Rodriguez, both of Locust Grove, GA; three sisters-in-law, Helen (& James) Jackson, June Wilson, both of Atlanta, GA and Lorene Jones of Winston-Salem, NC; a very devoted caretaker, Virginia Reese of Thomson, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and healthcare providers.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 28, 2019
