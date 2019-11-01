Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Milledgeville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orlando Carlo-Casellas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlando Carlo-Casellas


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orlando Carlo-Casellas Obituary
Orlando Carlo-Casellas
Harlem, GA—Orlando R. Carlo-Casellas, 71, of Harlem, Georgia passed on October 29th, 2019. Orlando was a US Army Staff Sergeant who served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne as an aircraft engine technician and a helicopter door gunner. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star for heroic actions in a combat zone.
Orlando is preceded in his passing by his father US Army Capt. Rafael Carlo and his mother Carmen Aida Carlo-Casellas.
He is survived by his sons, Orlando R. Carlo II, and Jonathan Carlo, his sisters, Carmen M. LaPierre and Aida C. Bruno, and his brother Jamie R. Carlo-Casellas.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA on November 5th 2019.
"If we cannot do him honor while he's here to hear the praise, then at least let's give him homage at the ending of his days. Perhaps just a simple headline in a paper that would say, Our Country is in mourning, for a soldier died today."
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/2/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orlando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -