Orlando Carlo-Casellas
Harlem, GA—Orlando R. Carlo-Casellas, 71, of Harlem, Georgia passed on October 29th, 2019. Orlando was a US Army Staff Sergeant who served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne as an aircraft engine technician and a helicopter door gunner. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star for heroic actions in a combat zone.
Orlando is preceded in his passing by his father US Army Capt. Rafael Carlo and his mother Carmen Aida Carlo-Casellas.
He is survived by his sons, Orlando R. Carlo II, and Jonathan Carlo, his sisters, Carmen M. LaPierre and Aida C. Bruno, and his brother Jamie R. Carlo-Casellas.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA on November 5th 2019.
"If we cannot do him honor while he's here to hear the praise, then at least let's give him homage at the ending of his days. Perhaps just a simple headline in a paper that would say, Our Country is in mourning, for a soldier died today."
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/2/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019