Orlando Theodore Wright
New Orleans, LA—Entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020, Orlando Theodore (Skip) Wright, residence New Orleans, LA. He is the beloved son of Mr. Reginald A. Wright, Sr. and the late Mrs. Dorothy B. Wright, father of Jasmyne Wright and Ashley Bonaparte, brother of Reginald A. Wright, Jr. (Mary) of Park Forest, IL, Rosalyn W. Floyd of Augusta, GA and Caroline W. Canty of Indian Land, SC. Funeral Arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Charleston, SC (843)744-7511.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020