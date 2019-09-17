|
Oscar C. Batchelor
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Oscar C. "Ott" Batchelor, 88, who entered into rest September 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Roy Kiser officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Batchelor was a native of McRae, Georgia, a former resident of Jackson, having made North Augusta his home for the past 54 years. He attended Abraham Baldwin College in Tifton, Georgia, for two years during which time he met Ann, his wife of 67 years. Together they moved to Clemson, South Carolina, where he continued his education at Clemson University earning a degree in engineering. He was employed with E.I. DuPont at the Savannah River Plant for 16 years as a Mechanical Engineer, then served as CEO of United Fabricators, after which he was the founder and owner of Batco Fabricators. Mr. Batchelor was a US Army Veteran and a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta.
Oscar, or O.C. to his friends, loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching Clemson Football and spending time with his family. He was known for his quick wit, his loyalty and his strength of character. He was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Batchelor Connelly.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ann Batchelor; two granddaughters, Paige Watts (Ashley) Day and Marianne Watts (Jason) Colacurcio both of North Augusta; three great grandchildren, Colin Ashley Day, Tristan Duckworth and Jace Colacurcio; a brother, Walter "Bud" Batchelor, Chapin, SC; a sister, Marjorie Batchelor, Cordelle, GA.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841.
