Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Oscar Calvin "OC" Maddox


1926 - 2020
Oscar "OC" Calvin Maddox
Augusta, Georgia—Entered into rest on February 16, 2020 Mr. Oscar Calvin (OC) Maddox husband of Mrs. Shirley Powell Maddox of Augusta Ga. Mr. Maddox was a retired self employed carpenter,he was a loving husband,
father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Ida Maddox, three sons; Oscar, Michael, Joseph Maddox and one step son Tony Powell. In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons Jerry (Wanda) Maddox -Harlem GA, Lester (Wendy) Maddox -Maine, and James (Jennifer) Maddox -Augusta GA; one daughter Terry (Larry) Waks-Harlem GA, two step children; Tommy and Tammy Powell- Augusta GA; 23-grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm graveside at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Johnny Rockefeller officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am-12:00 noon at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , 106 SRP Dr., Evans Ga. 30809
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/19/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
