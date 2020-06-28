Oscar H. Hughes, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Oscar Harold Hughes, Jr. entered into rest Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
Mr. Hughes served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from the VA Hospital in 1986. He was a member of Pineview Baptist Church and was active in various church ministries until his health declined. He enjoyed watching football especially the Georgia Bulldogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar H. Hughes, Sr. and Mary Clyde Moore Hughes, sister, Mary Campbell, and brother, Lyman Hughes. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Ozella Rogers Hughes, daughter, Donna Burcham (Jay), and three grandchildren, Alicia, Ryan, and Daniel Smith (Haley).
The family would like to thank the staff of the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, especially the 5th floor, for providing such excellent care.
The graveside service will be private.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pineview Baptist Church, 119 Pleasant Home Rd, Augusta, GA 30907.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.