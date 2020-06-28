Oscar H. Hughes Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar H. Hughes, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Oscar Harold Hughes, Jr. entered into rest Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
Mr. Hughes served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from the VA Hospital in 1986. He was a member of Pineview Baptist Church and was active in various church ministries until his health declined. He enjoyed watching football especially the Georgia Bulldogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar H. Hughes, Sr. and Mary Clyde Moore Hughes, sister, Mary Campbell, and brother, Lyman Hughes. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Ozella Rogers Hughes, daughter, Donna Burcham (Jay), and three grandchildren, Alicia, Ryan, and Daniel Smith (Haley).
The family would like to thank the staff of the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, especially the 5th floor, for providing such excellent care.
The graveside service will be private.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pineview Baptist Church, 119 Pleasant Home Rd, Augusta, GA 30907.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved