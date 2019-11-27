|
|
Oscar N. Shine
Augusta, GA—entered into rest on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Augusta State University. His funeral will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill Sr officiating. Internment will follow at Walker Memorial Park on Laney-Walker Blvd. The family will receive friends at 2127 Shamrock Drive.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019