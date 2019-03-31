|
Mr. Oscar Tony Finley, Sr., of Storm Branch Road, entered into rest March 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in St. Phillip Cemetery.
Mr. Finley, a native of Aiken County was a graduate of Midland Valley High School where he played football. He was a member of St. Phillip Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Lee Finley; a son, Oscar T. Finley, Jr.; step children, Keith Wilson, Erik Patterson and Kierra Wilson; step father, Daniel Dukes; his siblings, Maurice (Ashley) Dukes, Sheila (Clyde) Byrd and Kevin Walker; grandmother Ida Mae Wright; In-laws, Loretta Lee and George Burns; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his grandmother, 23 Waterloo Place, Warrenville, SC. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Monday at the funeral home. G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019