CSM (Ret) Oscar W. Coxson
Augusta, Ga. —CSM (Ret.) Oscar W. Coxson entered into rest on April 22, 2020. After thirty years of service, Mr. Coxson retired from the U. S. Army. He also was a real estate agent for twenty five years. A private graveside service will be held with military honors. Survivors are one daughter, Debra Gore; four sons, Larry Wallace, Robert Wallace, Michael Coxson and Oscar (Kimberly) Coxson; a sister, Lilly Floyd; nineteen grandchildren; twenty two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2020