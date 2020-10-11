1/1
Oscar W. Robinson Sr.
Mr. Oscar W. Robinson, Sr.
North Augusta,, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Oscar W. Robinson, Sr., 85, who entered into rest October 10, 2020, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Reverend Limuer Myers officiating.
Mr. Robinson was a native of Edgefield County, having made North Augusta his home for the past 53 years. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was retired from Turner Logging Company.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Martha Mims Robinson; nine children, Oscar Robinson, Jr., Andrew Robinson, Marvin Dennis (Deborah) Robinson, Leon (Vanessa) Robinson, Darryl Don Robinson, Bernice Robinson, Gregory Joe Robinson and his fiance' Kana, James Allen Robinson and Jennifer Renee Robinson and her fiance' James; twelve grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
