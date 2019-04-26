|
Oscar Wakeman Kimsey, Jr., 85, husband of Nell "Jean" Kimsey, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Norris Chapel with the Reverend Jimmy Richardson officiating. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Kimsey was an Army veteran having served during the Korean War. His educational accomplishments include a Bachelor of Arts from Emmanuel Bible College, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Georgia, and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from John Marshall Law School of Atlanta.
He retired from the State of Georgia, having worked most of his career as a vocational rehabilitation counsellor.
He is survived by his wife, Nell "Jean" Kimsey; two daughters, Gina Gayle West (David) and Patti Ann McGrath (Dennis); one half-brother, Ron Kimsey; one half-sister, Janice Roley; Grandchildren, Amanda West, Chad West (Amy), Delayna Caldwell (Colton), Kaitlyn West and Reed West (Kate); sister-in-law, Sue Kimsey; and three nephews, Robert Kimsey, David Kimsey (Tammy) and Michael Kimsey (Robin).
He was preceded in death by his brother, William Robert "Bill" Kimsey.
Pallbearers will be Reed West, Chad West, Colton Caldwell, David Kimsey, Michael Kimsey and Robert Kimsey.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00PM until 5:00PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019