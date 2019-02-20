|
Otis Conrad Benton, 69, of North Augusta, SC entered into rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at home.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years Elaine Ferrara Benton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chad Joseph and Gabby Boardman Benton, Augusta, GA and Brett Conrad and Brandi Godfrey Benton, Homer, GA; a brother, James Newton Benton, Mount Pleasant, SC; five grandchildren, Mason Benton, Wheatley Benton, Robertson Benton, Brandon Newman and Owen Newman.
A visitation for Mr. Benton will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Posey Funeral Directors, 1307 Georgia Ave., North Augusta, SC. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 11:00 AM, St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, Augusta, GA.
Mr. Benton was a native of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who most enjoyed being with his family. Mr. Benton worked in the lumber business for 35 years. He was a past Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus, past president of the Irish American Heritage Society and past President of the Academy of Richmond County Booster Club. Mr. Benton was preceded in death by his parents Conrad Joseph and Nelva Foy Benton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019