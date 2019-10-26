Home

Otis Hammond Obituary
Mr. Otis Hammond
Trenton, SC
—Mr. Otis Hammond, of Hammond Drive, entered into rest October 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of which the Rev. Sammie Williams pastor and the Reverend Brandon L. Dotson eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hammond, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church where he service on the Trustee Ministry, Senior Choir Ministry, Male Chorus Ministry and Prison Ministry. He retired from the Graniteville Company after 38 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Mason Hammond; a son, Derex (Lulunda) Hammond; a daughter, Denise Hammond; a granddaughter, Caitlyn A. Hammond; four brothers, Alex Hammond, Harvest (Rubenia) Hammond, Theodis (Shirley) Hammond and Dennis (Addie) Carter; four sisters, Mattie H. Hinton, Alberta Wimberly, Barbara (Henry) Smith and Gloria (Harold) Jackson; godson, Jerard (Vemetrice) Jackson; goddaughter, Chandra L. Garrett; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Oct 27, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
