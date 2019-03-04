Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Langley, SC 29834
803-593-8778
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis Jack Prince

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Otis Jack Prince Obituary
Mr. Otis Jack Prince, 74, of Augusta, GA, "Bulldawg Jack", as he preferred to be called, entered into rest peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

A lifelong resident of the CSRA, he was a son of the late Otis F. and Dollie Arrington Prince. He as a former Truck driver and Convenience Store Clerk. He was member of Clearwater First Baptist Church and was the world's biggest DAWG fan.

In addition to his parents, family members include his children, Heather Prince and her children, Derrick Gilbert, Javon Gibson and Alana Antley, Atlanta, GA; son, Corey Prince and his family, Austin, TX; brother and his wife, Chad and Cheryl Prince, North Augusta, SC and a niece and her husband, Stacy and Dale Mayson and their son, Levi, Graniteville, SC.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, beginning at noon at Clearwater First Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock. Pastor John Bolin will officiate. In accordance with his wishes, Jack will be cremated following the service.

If so desired, memorials may be made to Clearwater First Baptist Church. (www.clearwaterfbc.org)

Friends are welcome to call at the home of Dale and Stacy Mayson.

Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now