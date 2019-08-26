|
Owen Culpepper
Martinez, Georgia—
Owen Rudolph "Rudy" Culpepper entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 25, 2019.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Owen Rudolph (Rudy) Culpepper age 79 will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at The Sanctuary Church, 4584 Cox Road Evans, GA. Rev. Bryan Cockrell will be officiating. Burial will be held privately with the family.
Mr. Rudy was born in Valdosta, GA and had made his home in Evans since 1981.
He was the beloved husband of Linda Thompson Culpepper, Augusta, GA and the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ivey and Pauline Culpepper.
Mr. Rudy retired from Advanced Auto Parts. He was a devoted member of The Sanctuary Choir.
Additional survivors include three sons, Tony Culpepper (Shirley) Grandson, Cade), Atlanta, Randall (Jackie) (Granddaughter Haleigh; Grandson, Parker) Vernon, Atlanta, and Jeff Vernon (Grandson, Cody Morris); two brothers Daniel (Jo) Culpepper, and Herman (Carole) Culpepper.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to The Sanctuary, Evans, GA.
A visitation with the family will be held at 4:00 pm at the church before service-MCNEILL FUNERAL HOME 109 Shaw Street Martinez, GA. 706-364-9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/27/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019