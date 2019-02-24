The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Ozden Peggy Niemeyer


Mrs. Ozden "Peggy" Niemeyer went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019, she was surrounded by her family. Peggy was born in Istanbul Turkey and made Augusta her home since 1972. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who lived for and loved her family immensely.

Peggy was the beloved Mother of and is survived by her two daughters, Laura Niemeyer Boshell (Michael) and Deborah Jean Niemeyer. As well as six Grand-Children. Heather Barnes, Melissa Barnes, Christopher Boshell, Jonathan Boshell, Jackson Boshell and Olivia Boshell. And four Great-Grand Children Madison, Matthew, Hayden and Anthony. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pallbearers will be Michael Boshell, Christopher Boshell, Jonathan Boshell, Jackson Boshell, Cody Nicholson and Michael Cabe.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25,2019 from 6-8 pm at McNeill Funeral Home in Martinez.

Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, February 26,2019 at 1:00 pm at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dewain French officiating.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
