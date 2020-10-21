1/1
Ozel Cornelius Freeman Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Ozel Cornelius Middleton Freeman, Sr. died Saturday, October 17, 2020 peacefully at home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Walker Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill Sr. officiating.
Mr. Freeman was born to the late Rev. William Robert Middleton-Freeman and Grace Evangeline Williams Freeman in Clarks Hill, South Carolina. He was married to Lucille Gowdy Freeman, who preceded him in death. Mr. Freeman was a WWII veteran as well as deacon at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
Those with whom he shared cherished memories include, three sons: Tyrone Riccardo (Frontaine) Freeman, The Colony, TX, Danny Merle (Debora) Freeman, Winston-Salem, NC and Ozel Cornelius Middleton Freeman, Jr., Augusta, GA; one sister, Bennie Lee Belgrave, Augusta, GA; five grand-children, Michael B. Freeman (deceased), Nitishia D. Freeman-Booker, Carrollton, TX, Erica D. Freeman, New Orleans, LA, D. Alexandra Freeman, Atlanta, Georgia and Christopher A. Freeman, Edinburg, TX; two great-grand children: Kayla Michelle Freeman, Austin, TX and Ahzaun Cornelius Booker, Carrollton, TX; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives, church members and friends.
Those who are unable to attend the graveside service may pay their respects at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. (closed casket). Please sign online guest book at www.wmsfh.net. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association are encouraged.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
