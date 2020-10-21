Ozel Cornelius Freeman Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Ozel Cornelius Middleton Freeman, Sr. died Saturday, October 17, 2020 peacefully at home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Walker Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill Sr. officiating.
Mr. Freeman was born to the late Rev. William Robert Middleton-Freeman and Grace Evangeline Williams Freeman in Clarks Hill, South Carolina. He was married to Lucille Gowdy Freeman, who preceded him in death. Mr. Freeman was a WWII veteran as well as deacon at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
Those with whom he shared cherished memories include, three sons: Tyrone Riccardo (Frontaine) Freeman, The Colony, TX, Danny Merle (Debora) Freeman, Winston-Salem, NC and Ozel Cornelius Middleton Freeman, Jr., Augusta, GA; one sister, Bennie Lee Belgrave, Augusta, GA; five grand-children, Michael B. Freeman (deceased), Nitishia D. Freeman-Booker, Carrollton, TX, Erica D. Freeman, New Orleans, LA, D. Alexandra Freeman, Atlanta, Georgia and Christopher A. Freeman, Edinburg, TX; two great-grand children: Kayla Michelle Freeman, Austin, TX and Ahzaun Cornelius Booker, Carrollton, TX; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives, church members and friends.
Those who are unable to attend the graveside service may pay their respects at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. (closed casket). Please sign online guest book at www.wmsfh.net
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association
are encouraged.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2020