Pamela Hildebrand Ashley
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Pamela Gail Hildebrand Ashley, of Augusta Ga., entered into rest on June 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held Tuesday June 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church Thomson with Dr. David Lambert officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Beulah Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Barry Davis, Andy Miller, Bo Lawrence, Collin Strait, Scott Huff, Ted Schultz, Will Rogers and Russ McDonald. Mrs. Ashley was born in Germany on May 12, 1965 to Newton Hildebrand and Venice McDonald Hildebrand. She was employed as the general manager of the Chicken Salad Chick restaurant and was an avid "Georgia Bulldog Fan" The family would like to send a special thanks to Tara at Augusta Oncology, and Amy Harris from hospice for their wonderful care of Pam. The family would also like to thank the Bartram Trail Mens Golf Association for their emotional and financial support. Mrs. Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents Rev. Ward and Ruth Hildebrand, and Ollin and Agnes McDonald. In addition to her parents she is survived by her son Bryce Ashley, her daughter Brittany Ashley, Fiance Donnie Smith, her brother Mike (Christy) Hildebrand of Thomson and a niece Madison Hildebrand. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 901 Greene Street, Augusta, Ga. 30901. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/21/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.