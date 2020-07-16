1/
Pamela Hudgeon Lester
1968 - 2020
Warrenton, Georgia—Pamela's memories will live on in the lives of her loving and devoted husband, Maurice Lester, a daughter Mia Lester, a son, Marquavious Lester; two sisters, Deloris White, Shella Wilson: two brothers, Eddie Hudgeon and Kelly Mathis; Three grandchildren, Tay'kwon Bell, Quavion Lester, Ta'Mia Lester.
The family will host a private celebration of life with invited guests only.
www.dawsonsmortuary.com
Services entrusted to Dawson's Mortuary ~98 Hopgood St. Warrenton, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday July 17, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dawson's Mortuary
98 Hopgood St
Warrenton, GA 30828
706-465-2634
