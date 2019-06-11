|
|
Pamela Marie Bussa, 69, entered int rest Sunday, June 09, 2019 at University Hospital, wife of Lewis E. Bussa, Sr.
Pamela a native of Wheeling, W.Va., they moved to Augusta in 2008 coming from Ohio.
Additional survivors include her sons Lewis E. Bussa, Jr., (Mistie), Anthony LeRoy Bussa, William Bruce Bussa (Beth), Homer Eugene Bussa (Meghan), daughters Tracy Renee Temple (Richard), Terri Lynn Bussa, brother Alvin LeRoy Francis, sister Lorie Zalina, thirteen grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and her four Labs.
A private memorial service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 11, 2019