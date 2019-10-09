|
Pamela Young
Aiken, SC—Ms. Pamela Young, 52, of 6 Nancy Lane, entered into rest October 6, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral Service will be 11am today at the Old Storm Branch Baptist Church, North Augusta, with Pastor Matris Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 10am until the hour of service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence of her daughter, Ashli Young, 109D Fairway Ridge, Aiken, SC 29803 at 10am. Survivors include her daughter, Ashli Young; one sister, Tenecka (Nelson) Young-Dorn; one brother, Roosevelt (Janet) Young III; 2 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
