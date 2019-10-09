Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Old Storm Branch Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Storm Branch Baptist Church
Pamela Young Obituary
Pamela Young
Aiken, SC—Ms. Pamela Young, 52, of 6 Nancy Lane, entered into rest October 6, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral Service will be 11am today at the Old Storm Branch Baptist Church, North Augusta, with Pastor Matris Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 10am until the hour of service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence of her daughter, Ashli Young, 109D Fairway Ridge, Aiken, SC 29803 at 10am. Survivors include her daughter, Ashli Young; one sister, Tenecka (Nelson) Young-Dorn; one brother, Roosevelt (Janet) Young III; 2 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/10/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019
