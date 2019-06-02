Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Paris Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paris H. Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paris H. Myers Obituary
Mr. Paris H. Myers, of Pendulum Ridge, entered into rest May 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Christian Hertiage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Road, Graniteville, SC of which the Rev. Stephen Phillips pastor and the Rev. Lorenzo Williams eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at Noon. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Myers was a 1987 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Christian Hertiage Church.

Survivors include his wife, Savannah Williams Myers; two daughters, Portia (Shawn) Brown and Paris J. Myers; a son, Paris L. Myers; a sister, Fawn Myers; two brothers, Edward (Margaret) Myers and Willie J. (Angela) Myers; two grandchildren, Logan Brown and Londyn Myers; godchildren, Kayla Cook, Ahkia Young, Gisselle Villegas and Emilio Alvarez; father and mother- in-law, Rev. Lorenzo (Geraldine) Williams; grandparents-in -law, Henrietta Sutherland and Johnnie (Vurnell) Freeman; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 2 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now