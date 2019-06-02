|
|
Mr. Paris H. Myers, of Pendulum Ridge, entered into rest May 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Christian Hertiage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Road, Graniteville, SC of which the Rev. Stephen Phillips pastor and the Rev. Lorenzo Williams eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at Noon. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Myers was a 1987 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Christian Hertiage Church.
Survivors include his wife, Savannah Williams Myers; two daughters, Portia (Shawn) Brown and Paris J. Myers; a son, Paris L. Myers; a sister, Fawn Myers; two brothers, Edward (Margaret) Myers and Willie J. (Angela) Myers; two grandchildren, Logan Brown and Londyn Myers; godchildren, Kayla Cook, Ahkia Young, Gisselle Villegas and Emilio Alvarez; father and mother- in-law, Rev. Lorenzo (Geraldine) Williams; grandparents-in -law, Henrietta Sutherland and Johnnie (Vurnell) Freeman; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 2 to June 4, 2019