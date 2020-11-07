Paris Prater
Pendergrass, GA—Paris Alaina Prater, entered into rest November 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Paris was a ninth grader at Paul Duke Stem High School, Northcross, GA.
Survivors include her father, Reginald B. Thomas, her mother, Chanda D. Prater; a brother, Rechan Thomas; three sisters, Trinity Matthews, Jade Thomas and Jasmine Thomas; grandparents, Henry and Gloria Ford, Terry and Bessie Stevenson; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-5 pm Monday at the funeral home..
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 8, 2020