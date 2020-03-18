Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island Cemetery
Parker S. Golden Obituary
Parker S. Golden
Beech Island, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Parker Sullivan Golden, 70, who entered into rest March 14, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in the Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island Cemetery. Reverend Greg Williams officiating.
Mr. Golden was a life-long resident of Beech Island. He was a member of the Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island, a US Navy Veteran of the Viet Nam Era and a retired Electrician. Mr. Golden was an avid Bar-B-Que cook and fisherman.
Survivors include his daughter, Shila "Bunky" Golden; two granddaughters, Mikayla Susanne Mason and Reagan Elizabeth Mason; five brothers, Marion H. (Wanda) Golden, Jr., Kenneth R. (Linda) Golden, James M. Golden, Joseph L. (Sarah) Golden and John S. Golden; a sister, Sandra Rich. Mr. Golden was predeceased by his parents, Marion and Libby Golden and two brothers, Chris Golden and Leland Golden.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
