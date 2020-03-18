|
|
Parker S. Golden
Beech Island, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Parker Sullivan Golden, 70, who entered into rest March 14, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in the Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island Cemetery. Reverend Greg Williams officiating.
Mr. Golden was a life-long resident of Beech Island. He was a member of the Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island, a US Navy Veteran of the Viet Nam Era and a retired Electrician. Mr. Golden was an avid Bar-B-Que cook and fisherman.
Survivors include his daughter, Shila "Bunky" Golden; two granddaughters, Mikayla Susanne Mason and Reagan Elizabeth Mason; five brothers, Marion H. (Wanda) Golden, Jr., Kenneth R. (Linda) Golden, James M. Golden, Joseph L. (Sarah) Golden and John S. Golden; a sister, Sandra Rich. Mr. Golden was predeceased by his parents, Marion and Libby Golden and two brothers, Chris Golden and Leland Golden.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
