Parlette Tate


1926 - 2019
Parlette Tate Obituary
Parlette Tate, 92, Harlem, Ga., entered into eternal rest and earned her wings Friday, June 21, 2019, peacefully, at Doctor's Hospital. She will truly be missed by her loving family and dear friends. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Martin Taylor Funeral Home 911 Appling Harlem Rd., Harlem, Ga. 30814. Funeral will be 2pm Saturday, June 29, 2019, followed by interment, both at Walnut Grove Baptist Church/Church Cemetery, 3066 Ray Owens Rd., Appling, Ga. 30802.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
