More Obituaries for Pat Ezzyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Robin Griner Ezzyk


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pat Robin Griner Ezzyk Obituary
Mrs. Pat Robin Griner Ezzyk, age 60, beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Ezzyk, Sr., entered into rest Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Mrs. Ezzyk was born in Augusta to the late Robert and Creola Oglesby Griner. She was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Congregational Holiness Church.

Funeral services will be graveside at 12:30 P.M. Monday, April 1, 2019 Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Thomas D. Shaffer officiating.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Ezzyk was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Albert Ezzyk, Jr..

Family members include a daughter, Tabitha Jackson of North Augusta, SC; a brother, Toni Griner of Augusta; a granddaughter, Sarah Jackson; and a nephew, Bobby Estabrook.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
