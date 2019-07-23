Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrice Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrice Ogletree Ashley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrice Ogletree Ashley Obituary
Patrice Ogletree Ashley
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Patrice Ogletree Ashley, 67, entered into rest July 22, 2019.
Patti was born in Greensboro, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joseph Eli Ogletree and the late Lessie Jeanette Patrick Ogletree. She worked for the Department of Family and Children Services for over 30 years. Patti was a faithful and devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher for the Primary Class. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. Patti also enjoyed playing cards with a group of ladies from the church known as the "Golden Girls". In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Lawrence H. Ashley.
Survivors include her son, Preston Ashley; daughter, Leigh Lackey (Travis) of Harlem, GA; sisters, Josie Mines (James) of Madison, GA and Judy Braxton of Washington, GA; and grandchildren, Topanga Hughes and Justin Hughes (Morgan).
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 500 Holt St., Thomson, GA 30824.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Patrice Ogletree Ashley.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/24/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now