|
|
Patrice Ogletree Ashley
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Patrice Ogletree Ashley, 67, entered into rest July 22, 2019.
Patti was born in Greensboro, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joseph Eli Ogletree and the late Lessie Jeanette Patrick Ogletree. She worked for the Department of Family and Children Services for over 30 years. Patti was a faithful and devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher for the Primary Class. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. Patti also enjoyed playing cards with a group of ladies from the church known as the "Golden Girls". In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Lawrence H. Ashley.
Survivors include her son, Preston Ashley; daughter, Leigh Lackey (Travis) of Harlem, GA; sisters, Josie Mines (James) of Madison, GA and Judy Braxton of Washington, GA; and grandchildren, Topanga Hughes and Justin Hughes (Morgan).
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 500 Holt St., Thomson, GA 30824.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Patrice Ogletree Ashley.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/24/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 24, 2019