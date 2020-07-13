Patricia A. Meads
Harlem, GA—Patricia A. Meads, 84, wife of the late Walter Aguanda Meads, entered into rest Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rodney Boddiford officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/14/2020