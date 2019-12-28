|
Patricia Ann Andrews-Ridgeway
Augusta, GA—Patricia Ann Andrews-Ridgeway, 76, wife of Mr. Allan L. Ridgeway, entered into rest on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Todd Wiggins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ridgeway was preceded in death by her husband Lester Burdell Andrews; her sons, Allan L. Ridgeway, Jr and Brian Brown; as well as her Chihuahua fur babies Odie and Allie.
Other survivors are her daughter, Patricia Williamson; three grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Mrs. Ridgeway, a native and lifelong resident of the Augusta area, was the dautghter of the late William Joseph and Gladys Wylds Bignon. She was a retired Optician's Assistant having worked for Pearl Vision, Murphy Robinson and finally retiring from Lens Crafters. She was a wonderful mother, grandma -"Nana" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved people, was friendly, helped everyone she could and had a kind spirit. She was of the Baptist faith, had attended Sherwood Baptist Church and was a member of the Evergreen Hills Baptist Church in Anderson, SC.
In lieu of flowers her family requests donations to the church of your choice.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019