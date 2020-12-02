1/1
Patricia Ann Burg
Patricia Ann Burg
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Patricia Ann Burg, 76, loving wife of the late David L. Burg.
Pat loved life and never met a stranger. She was bold in her faith and took advantage of every opportunity to tell others who Jesus was. She interceded in prayer for friends and family and loved her daily Bible Study time. Pat had a great fashion sense and enjoyed cooking. She adored being a mother and grandmother and looked forward to spending time with her family.
Family members include her daughters: Kathie Williams, Kristi Miller (Stefan), Jennifer Winge (Casey); grandchildren: Josh Whitaker (Katie), Kaleb DeArman, Logan DeArman, Ashton DeArman, Parker Winge, Jack Winge; great-grandchildren: Whitley Whitaker, John Wesley Whitaker and sister: Peggie Sgarlata (Bill).
A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor Bobby Smith officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to PruittCares Foundation, 1626 Jeurgens Court, Norcross, GA 30093.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
