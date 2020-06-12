Patricia "Patsy" Ann Pope
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Patricia "Patsy" Ann Pope, 71, entered into rest Sunday, June 7, 2020.
In the coolness of early morning Sunday, June 7, 2020, an angel descended from heaven and whispered in Patsy's ear, "Come with me," and she followed. They both flew together into the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Patricia was born on September 25, 1948, in Richmond County to Walter Sr. and Louise Stiles Alberson. Patsy, as she was affectionately known, was truly a one of a kind woman who lived life to the fullest with an unwavering positive attitude. A true southern belle, she never knew a stranger and all were welcomed in her home. In addition to being an exceptional homemaker, Patsy was a master in furniture restoration and painting. She was of Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Linda Odum, and brothers Jimmy, and Johnnie Alberson. Patsy leaves a loving and supportive family: husband of 54 years, Carson W. Pope, Sr; daughters Mary Alice Lynch and Katie Neely; sons Carson Pope, Jr and Marcus Pope; grandchildren Brandon, Crystal, Alisha, Christopher (Boomer), Jessica, Rebecca, Carson III, Brittney, Micky, and Bobby; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Ronald Alberson, Allen Hudson, Walter "Bubba" Alberson, Jr, and Amy McCoy; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will have a Memorial Service for Patsy this Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, located at 2105 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.