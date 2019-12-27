Home

Patricia Ann Williams Utley


1955 - 2019
Patricia Ann Williams Utley Obituary
Patricia Ann Williams Utley
Savannah, GA—Mrs. Patricia Ann Williams Utley, 65, entered into eternal rest on December 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, 12:00 noon at Waynesboro Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 938 Old Millen Highway, Waynesboro, GA. She will lie in state at the church from 10:30-11:45. Interment will be in the Jobe Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Thompson Bridge Road, Waynesboro, GA. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/28/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
