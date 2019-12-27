|
|
Patricia Ann Williams Utley
Savannah, GA—Mrs. Patricia Ann Williams Utley, 65, entered into eternal rest on December 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, 12:00 noon at Waynesboro Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 938 Old Millen Highway, Waynesboro, GA. She will lie in state at the church from 10:30-11:45. Interment will be in the Jobe Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Thompson Bridge Road, Waynesboro, GA. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019