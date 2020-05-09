Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Private
Patricia Ann Wright


1949 - 2020
Patricia Ann Wright Obituary
Patricia Ann Wright
Augusta, Ga—Ms. Patricia A. Wright entered into rest Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by her. family.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memory children Velvet Turner, Sha'Quana (Maurice) Patten, De'Reginal Lewis and De'Rico Lewis, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A private funeral service will be 1:00 pm, May 12, 2020. Interment will follow in Springhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Wright may be viewed Monday, May 11, 2020 from 2-6pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home 3618 Peach Orchard Road (706)-790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/10/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020
