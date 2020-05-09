|
Patricia Ann Wright
Augusta, Ga—Ms. Patricia A. Wright entered into rest Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by her. family.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memory children Velvet Turner, Sha'Quana (Maurice) Patten, De'Reginal Lewis and De'Rico Lewis, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A private funeral service will be 1:00 pm, May 12, 2020. Interment will follow in Springhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Wright may be viewed Monday, May 11, 2020 from 2-6pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home 3618 Peach Orchard Road (706)-790-8858
