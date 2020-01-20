|
|
Patricia Brewer
Augusta, GA—Patricia Marshall Brewer, 86, entered into rest Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Patricia was a native of Augusta but has lived in South Carolina, Washington State, Italy, Germany, and Holland. She was a devout Christian and worked at Augusta Christian for many years and loved the children. She was a faithful army wife who enjoyed fishing, playing Bingo, and traveling. Her greatest legacy was introducing her children to Jesus Christ, which assures they will see her in the future. Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Family members include her children: Marshall brewer (Rachel), John Brewer (Debbie), Susan Brewer Satterfield (Mike), Angela Brewer Ashe (Charlie), and Hazel Brewer Hermann (Adolf); grandchildren: Jason Brewer (Nicole), Deborah Anne Whitfield (Scott), John Brewer, Jr. ( Monica), Jenny Avery (Mike), Holly Moreno (Edwin), Lori Brewer, Jacob Brewer, Joseph Brewer, Erica Schlachter (Craig), Shannon Ashe, Corey Ashe, Tony Grant, Mark Grant, and Wendi Grant; 14 great grandchildren; and sister: Jeannine Sanders. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Joshua Brewer.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Donnie Rogers Officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Dr., Augusta, GA 30909 or to Augusta Christian School, 313 Baston Rd., Martinez, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
